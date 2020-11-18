Kelowna cidery making the best of brutal BC Interior apple harvest

A Kelowna cidery is making the best of what has been a brutal apple harvest in the Okanagan this year.

Upside Cider opened in June 2019, but co-owner and farm manager Isaac Potash has been farming organically for his entire life.

"This is probably the hardest year we've ever had for farming," says Potash. "The challenges just never seem to stop. We started off with a very wet spring which brought something called scab into our apples which we were unable to get rid of.

"From that, we never had a lot of cool weather The sun was here when it shouldn't have been here and didn't come when we needed it. Then when it came to harvesting the fruit, the lack of transients were moving through town and just people that wanted to work due to many reasons maybe COVID being one of them.

"It was a really challenging harvest to get everything off the trees but we did. It's all off now so in the end, all the fruit did get picked."

Cider companies in the South Okanagan are dealing with similar challenges this year.

Potash's family is a prominent one when it comes to farming in the BC Interior. His parents travelled to Cawston B.C. with a big dream but no farming experience. They then started their organic practices which helped form the Certified Organic Associations of BC and the Similkameen Okanagan Organic Producers Association.

In an effort to connect consumers with organic growers, Potash's father started Cawston Cold Storage, which packs more than 17 million pounds of organic fruit each year, making it the biggest organic fruit-packing house in Canada.

In 2010, Potash started his organic farm in Kelowna and nine years later in 2019, Upside Cider opened its doors.

"Upside Cider prides itself on the quality of ciders that we're producing for everybody, sustainability, organic farming, organic practices and a quality of cider that nobody is used to around these parts," he said.

The business uses only organic juice-grade apples as well as other organic fruit and fruits from local farmers.

"We just finished picking all of the fruit," explained Potash. "Now the fruit goes and gets crushed, we take the juice, we ferment the juice, we then rack off the lees (dead yeast and sediment), we age our cider in our cooler for three-to-six months minimum, we start blending and eventually it ends up in a bottle."

Potash said Upside's cider is also different in that it does not use the commonly-used chemical additive potassium sorbate which can be found in foods and drinks.