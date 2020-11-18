165655
City of Kelowna releases virtual Minecraft world

Travel a virtual Kelowna

As British Columbia ponders travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual travellers and gamers can now navigate their way around Kelowna from the comfort of their own homes.

The City of Kelowna has released a Minecraft world that digitally recreates Kelowna’s landscape using a variety of data sets. 

Minecraft is a video game enjoyed by over 120 million people worldwide, that allows players to create various kinds of blocks in three-dimensional worlds. 

“Cities collect geospatial data on lots of things – from public facilities to the terrain that makes our city unique,” said Jazz Pabla, information services director at the City of Kelowna. “We are hoping our younger residents will enjoy discovering and creating a world of possibilities through the data in this new accessible format.”

The City of Kelowna has about 150 data sets available to the public through its Open Data portal and the Minecraft world gives people interested in technology, information and planning an accessible way into open data sets.

“We are constantly looking to use data to tell a story about our City and we saw this as an opportunity to introduce more people to our open data offerings,” said Pabla. “Who knows, maybe a young person who starts off with the Kelowna Minecraft world gets more interested in GIS and goes on to a profession in information technology or planning.”

