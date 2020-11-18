City council approves affordable rental development despite some concerns over parking, colour

Photo: Novation Architecture

The need for more below-market rental housing in Kelowna outweighed concerns over a reduction in available parking.

City council Tuesday approved issuing a development permit, and development variance permit for a 46-unit affordable housing complex on property currently housing the Evangel Family development on Harvey Avenue.

The six-and-a-half storey development includes mostly (35) three bedroom units, something council has stated is severely lacking in the city.

However, the proposal also come with a request for 52 parking stalls, 26 fewer than the 78 required in projects outside of an urban core.

While supporting the application, Coun. Luke Stack wanted assurances from the applicant that they were comfortable in being able to park the entire site successfully.

Speaking for the developer, Paul Shuster said a number of spaces within the current complex are underutilized, and based on what they have learned from other properties they run, and the current complex, that the 1.35 spaces per unit average is "above and beyond" what will be required.

"I have some concerns about parking," said Coun. Mohini Singh, "but we have to balance affordability."

She adds approving this should send a message to some in the community who believe council only approves suites and buildings for people with deep pockets.

"This caters to that segment of the population looking for affordable housing in the downtown area."

Some on council also had concerns about a reduction in green space on the property as well as exactly what colours the building would utilize.

Coun. Gail Given took issue with the number of different colour shades on separate drawings provided to council.

After several minutes of back and forth, council was told dynamic blue would be the colour of choice.

Coun. Charlie Hodge did support the project but, "just barely," over concerns over a reduction in green space and where kids in the complex would be able to play.

"I'm fed up with the notion we don't need green space because there's a park across the street," said Hodge.

"I want to see world class developments in this city, and if people are not prepared to do that, then go somewhere else."

Only Coun. Brad Sieben, who struggled with both the colour and just how a six-and-a-half storey building would fit with surrounding buildings, voted against.