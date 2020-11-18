Crisis calls and suicide line calls are increasing as the pandemic continues

Photo: Contributed

Crisis lines in the Central Okanagan have never been busier.

Commissioned by Pacific Blue Cross, a research survey has found 37 per cent of B.C. residents are depressed or anxious and only 15 per cent are seeking counselling.

Crisis lines in the Central Okanagan experienced a 27 per cent rise in call volumes in October, compared to this time last year. The amount of calls have increased, as well as the durations and intensity of the calls.

The Kelowna crisis line has received a $10,000 donation from the Pacific Blue Cross Health Foundation to help volunteers continue their vital work for people across the Central Okanagan. Crisis lines are available 24/7 for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Trained volunteers provide confidential telephone crisis interventions through active listening and support. Volunteers will listen to a caller's concerns while empowering and encouraging the individual to meet their own needs and find their own solutions.

KCR Community Resources provides this essential service as part of the Interior Crisis Line Network. If you or someone you know needs support, call the Crisis Line at 1-888-353-2273. Text services are also available between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. daily by texting 45645 for help.

The research survey also found awareness for B.C. crisis lines is high with 66 per cent reporting they are aware of them. Crisis lines have also had a 23 per cent increase in calls to their 1-800-SUICIDE line since the beginning of the pandemic, compared to last year.

A troubling two-thirds of British Columbians expect their mental health to decline going into winter.

Major barriers for accessing help include costs, not knowing where to go and lack of availability close to home.

Fifty-two per cent of people say their mental health is poor now, compared to 19 per cent at the start of the pandemic. Four-in-10 are exercising less and three-in-10 have poorer quality of sleep. Nearly a quarter of people are not eating well and 19 per cent say they are drinking more alcohol.

“These startling results reveal a seismic shift is required not only in our actions surrounding our collective and individual mental health, but also in our perceptions towards it," says John Crawford, president and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross.

"Coming into winter, we know mental health conditions rise; this year, we expect this trend to be exacerbated further by COVID-19. We encourage all B.C. business leaders to make employee mental health a top priority. Foster a culture of open and transparent dialogue about mental health to combat stigma and reduce fear and demonstrate your commitment through a thoughtful strategy and adequate supports and resources.”