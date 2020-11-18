Eighth annual Trade-A-Thon supports Kelowna small businesses

Photo: Contributed

A local marketing agency is continuing its annual holiday gift certificate Trade-A-Thon for Kelowna businesses, and never has it been more important than this year.

Lolo Loves Local is the brains behind the eighth annual gift certificate exchange, which allows businesses to market themselves, save cash, support other local enterprises and award employees who have stuck by them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that sign up for the initiative create an offer for something general, like 20 gift certificates worth $25, or something more specific for their products or services. Whatever the value of the offer is, the business will get a credit worth the same amount to spend on other businesses that are taking part in the promotion. That amount can be divided and given to employees to spend, and if that happens Lolo Loves Local will add a $25 bonus to each employee’s account.

The trade-a-thon will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3, and nearly 400 Kelowna businesses have already signed up to participate.

Businesses interested in signing up for the Trade-A-Thon can do so here.