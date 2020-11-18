165834
Kelowna  

JCI Kelowna is putting the city's mayor on the hot seat

Basran on the hot seat

Kelowna's mayor finds himself with his back pinned firmly against the wall, with little wiggle room to maneuver.

Colin Basran is being given a choice, neither of which may be appealing - burning questions, or burning hot wings.

On Dec. 8, the Kelowna chapter of Junior Chamber International will host Community Hotseat with Mayor Basran, a virtual fundraiser where members of the public have a chance to ask "burning questions" of the mayor.

Proceeds from the noon hour event will go to support The Bridge Youth and Family Services campaign to build a youth recovery house in the Okanagan.

Tickets start at $25, and give those participating the chance to submit questions for the mayor.

Click here to get involved.

