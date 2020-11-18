JCI Kelowna is putting the city's mayor on the hot seat

Photo: file photo

Kelowna's mayor finds himself with his back pinned firmly against the wall, with little wiggle room to maneuver.

Colin Basran is being given a choice, neither of which may be appealing - burning questions, or burning hot wings.

On Dec. 8, the Kelowna chapter of Junior Chamber International will host Community Hotseat with Mayor Basran, a virtual fundraiser where members of the public have a chance to ask "burning questions" of the mayor.

Proceeds from the noon hour event will go to support The Bridge Youth and Family Services campaign to build a youth recovery house in the Okanagan.

Tickets start at $25, and give those participating the chance to submit questions for the mayor.

Click here to get involved.