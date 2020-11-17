165076
Kelowna  

District reports another case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary School

Another case at KSS

- | Story: 316683

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at Kelowna Secondary School, according to the school district.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing," states Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) in a media release.

The district goes on to state it's working closely with Interior Health to figure out "if any additional actions are required."

The release does not say whether this case is related to cases confirmed earlier this month at the high school.

COPS is also reminding people to stay away from schools if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

