Kelowna  

Kelowna planning manager refutes claims of over densification in South Pandosy neighbourhood

Pandosy a success story

Kelowna's planning manager says the KLO Neighbourhood Association isn't representing the facts when it comes to allegations of over-development of the neighbouhood.

In an interview with Castanet News, planner Ryan Smith says concerns raised by the neighbourhood association at a Monday morning press conference are unfounded.

"They make it look like it's a big problem, but this is actually a huge success story," said Smith.

At the centre of their concerns is a contention that residential units completed, active, planned and probable are nearly three-and-a-half times the 1,600 units prescribed within the 2030 Official Community Plan.

"They are not representing the data properly. They're using developments that may, or may not happen that aren't permitted anymore," said Smith.

He says the boundaries they are using are also different than the city's.

In terms of the OCP, Smith says the city is almost bang on its projections for the South Pandosy urban centre.

"In the previous OCP, 2010 to 2030, in the 10 year window from 2010 to 2020, we forecast about 1,200 units in that town centre itself, but it was closer to 1,600 units over that whole South Pandosy sector.

"We were around 1,600 units that were actually built in that period."

Smith says they are at or just over the projection "which is a good thing," calling the neighbourhood one of the most popular in the city.

"We are getting  the type of development where we want it. I appreciate it seems like there is a lot coming on stream, but we've seen this before. And, not all of this happens at once."

Smith says the city has spent "a significant amount of time" with the KLO Neighbourhood Association over the past year, "trying to educate them about our processes and procedures for development."

"It's unfortunate," he says, "that a lot of it they either choose not to believe, or listen to, or participate in in the way the process was built to work, like our OCP process."

As for infrastructure, Smith says the city has undertaken a master transportation plan for the area, some major parks planning and done a parking management plan, and doesn't see any issues.

"These developments also build their own infrastructure as part of the development.

"They build their own curb, gutter, sidewalk to improve the urban centre.

