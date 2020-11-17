165076
162268
Kelowna  

Businesses react to annual summertime Bernard Avenue closure

React to Bernard closure

- | Story: 316656

Sarita Patel

Kelowna city council approved an annual summertime closure of a two-block portion of Bernard Avenue on Monday.

The closure was originally put in place as a way to help businesses that were hurt by COVID-19 restrictions. Business for the most part are in favour of it becoming an annual tradition, especially in the 200-300 block area. 

“It’s good. We’re happy that last time we got to hire all of our staff back for being laid off for COVID so this time we can just keep the same staff, regular hours, regular shifts, so not only good for people to come in for the business but good for the people that work here,” says Dev Strilchuk, manager at Momo Sushi. 

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous asset to the downtown core the 200-300 blocks were really successful last summer and I think the city’s planning to make some adjustments to the 400-500 block of Bernard and that makes a lot of sense. I’m looking forward to seeing what they have planned for that,” adds Dave Willoughby, president of Doc Willoughby’s Pub. 

A sales associate at Alchemy says the closure helped bring more foot traffic into their store. 

“The whole team here really enjoyed the summer with it closed and it’s only going to bring more people … and it’s most important to kind of shop local at this time.”

But owner Ryan Scarpino of Dynamic Tattoo Studio says the closure only benefited the restaurant industry. 

“I didn’t really like it last summer, I don’t think it benefitted anybody except for maybe the three restaurants that took advantage of having a patio out there. It stopped Bernard cruises and classic cars, that kind of stuff and took away ample amounts of parking - which Downtown Kelowna is lacking in.”

The 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard will see a pilot-project “green street” that incorporates more than just a closure by adding live music and activities, but store owners say may not be enough. 

“Not feeling good about the closing this area,” says Sylvia Konya, manager at Tobacco Land. “It’s not so many businesses around here and as soon as people they see after the lights there nothing here they turning back and we have absolutely no business.”

Some businesses say road closures created parking shortages, which offset the increase in foot traffic.

“The road closed for traffic kinda sucks, a lot actually - it made a huge difference this year but maybe with the entertainment and food trucks it might help a little bit,” said Crystal Stauch, manager at Hemp City. 

“My customers couldn’t come here, they couldn’t stop here. They have to walk from the other plaza to here, there was no parking in the back so my business went down really bad, so I’m not happy about it,” adds Konya. 

“People are having a rough time parking even if they’re going to walk two-three blocks, I personally wouldn’t do the walk myself,” said Ray Haider, manager at Subcity Donair. 

“They want to shut it down, shut it down from Pandosy onto Abbott”

The closure is expected to run through July and August. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165044
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4286616
314 3185 Via Centrale
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$399,900
more details
164847


163550


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tami
Tami Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Cooking fails

Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162958
163919