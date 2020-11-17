Businesses react to annual summertime Bernard Avenue closure

Sarita Patel

Kelowna city council approved an annual summertime closure of a two-block portion of Bernard Avenue on Monday.

The closure was originally put in place as a way to help businesses that were hurt by COVID-19 restrictions. Business for the most part are in favour of it becoming an annual tradition, especially in the 200-300 block area.

“It’s good. We’re happy that last time we got to hire all of our staff back for being laid off for COVID so this time we can just keep the same staff, regular hours, regular shifts, so not only good for people to come in for the business but good for the people that work here,” says Dev Strilchuk, manager at Momo Sushi.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous asset to the downtown core the 200-300 blocks were really successful last summer and I think the city’s planning to make some adjustments to the 400-500 block of Bernard and that makes a lot of sense. I’m looking forward to seeing what they have planned for that,” adds Dave Willoughby, president of Doc Willoughby’s Pub.

A sales associate at Alchemy says the closure helped bring more foot traffic into their store.

“The whole team here really enjoyed the summer with it closed and it’s only going to bring more people … and it’s most important to kind of shop local at this time.”

But owner Ryan Scarpino of Dynamic Tattoo Studio says the closure only benefited the restaurant industry.

“I didn’t really like it last summer, I don’t think it benefitted anybody except for maybe the three restaurants that took advantage of having a patio out there. It stopped Bernard cruises and classic cars, that kind of stuff and took away ample amounts of parking - which Downtown Kelowna is lacking in.”

The 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard will see a pilot-project “green street” that incorporates more than just a closure by adding live music and activities, but store owners say may not be enough.

“Not feeling good about the closing this area,” says Sylvia Konya, manager at Tobacco Land. “It’s not so many businesses around here and as soon as people they see after the lights there nothing here they turning back and we have absolutely no business.”

Some businesses say road closures created parking shortages, which offset the increase in foot traffic.

“The road closed for traffic kinda sucks, a lot actually - it made a huge difference this year but maybe with the entertainment and food trucks it might help a little bit,” said Crystal Stauch, manager at Hemp City.

“My customers couldn’t come here, they couldn’t stop here. They have to walk from the other plaza to here, there was no parking in the back so my business went down really bad, so I’m not happy about it,” adds Konya.

“People are having a rough time parking even if they’re going to walk two-three blocks, I personally wouldn’t do the walk myself,” said Ray Haider, manager at Subcity Donair.

“They want to shut it down, shut it down from Pandosy onto Abbott”

The closure is expected to run through July and August.