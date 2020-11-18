Transportation study shows only portions of Central Kelowna could be dense enough for LRT by 2040

Photo: Contributed Electric-powered railless train introduced in China two years ago.

Only portions of Kelowna may be densely populated enough to support a form of light rapid transit by 2040.

That's the conclusion reached within a new 114-page Regional Transportation Study.

According to the study presented to Kelowna city council Monday, a people plus jobs density of 100 to 200 people per hectare is recommended in order to justify the billions of dollars needed to construct a rapid transit system.

The current density within the Central Okanagan falls short of that threshold.

"The future land use used for the 2040 horizon in the regional transportation model shows residential and job densities increasing in Central Kelowna, with select locations exceeding 100 people-plus-jobs per hectare," the report says.

"This level of growth will bring these areas in Central Kelowna to the lower end of the recommended density range for supporting high capacity transit. However, this level of density does not extend to areas outside of Central Kelowna, such as to the Westside or east of Orchard Park."

This is despite a projected population of 277,000 in the Central Okanagan by 2040 — 179,000 of those in Kelowna alone.

Costs can also be prohibitive. The 8.2 km extension of the Blue Line in Calgary came in at $1.4 billion, or $170 million per kilometre.

Depending on the system, per kilometre costs can range from $46 million to $170 million.

The regions current 30 kilometre-long Highway 97 RapidBus system cost $1.5 million per kilometre.

The report further suggests any form of mass transit in the future should steer away from the former rail corridor, because it is not likely to support the necessary residential/employment thresholds needed to be sustainable.

"The urban form along the Highway 97 corridor through Kelowna has the potential to eventually reach densities that can support LRT, particularly newer LRT technologies that can be converted from bus rapid transit or dedicated transit lanes."

Rapid Bus, or the emerging automated rapid transit are considered the more feasible options available if, or when, the city looks to go that route.

"We have been leading the way as a city with BC Transit to rethink the way transit is going to work. One of the things we want to do with this plan is take the city to the next level in mass transit," said integrated transportation manager Rafael Villarrea.

A form of rapid or mass transit was only a portion of the overall regional plan, designed to move people and goods more efficiently in the future.

The plan, two-and-a-half years in the making, suggests the region needs to achieve fast and reliable transit, create a safe and convenient regional bicycle and trails network and incorporate new mobility options.

Several short and long-term projects are identified within the plan, including completion of the Okanagan Rail Trail and a dedicated eastbound transit lane on the William R. Bennett Bridge during the morning commute.

Mayor Colin Basran said it will take time to chip away at the nearly two dozen projects recommended within the plan.

Despite what many residents say, Basran says the answer is not building more roads.