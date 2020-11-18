165076
Kelowna  

Okangan College hosting Season's Eatings to raise money for new Health Sciences Centre

Season's Eatings fundraiser

Open your laptops and fire up your ovens for a festive virtual cooking class and wine tasting event to benefit Okanagan College's 'Our Students, Your Health' campaign.

Presented by the Okanagan College Foundation and Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty, the fundraiser called OC Cooks: Season's Eatings will help complete a new Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus. 

“Season’s Eatings is an opportunity to come together virtually, enjoy good wine and cook alongside the college’s award-winning chefs,” says Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman.

“The evening will celebrate what makes the Okanagan special, from our wineries to our culinary scene. With radio host Toby Tannas and Kelowna City Councillor Maxine DeHart co-hosting the event, we’re excited to share some laughs and the holiday spirit.”

The guided wine tasting will be led by Quails' Gate Senior Sommelier Louise Dabisza and Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton as the taster. Hosted in the winery's library, Dabisza will feature various wines while discussing holiday food and wine pairings.

Participants will then cook and bake alongside college chefs and their students as they create a gourmet meal with turkey breast stuffed with cranberries and brie, cooked brussels sprouts and potatoes pave. 

The head of Okanagan College's Pastry Arts program chef Danny Capadouca will then decorate a cake with his own chocolates using a recipe he developed in France. Okanagan College is the first post-secondary institution not in Europe to create new recipes of the treat. 

“We’re thrilled to be presenting this event with Okanagan College Foundation,” says Jane Hoffman, founder of Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty. “Bringing our community together during this pandemic to enjoy the simple pleasure of cooking, and in doing so supporting the education of health care professionals, that is a perfect pairing.”

Participants will purchase their tickets to get access to the livestream event as well as getting the food ingredients and wine lists emailed to them. Attendees can also upgrade their experience with a festive bag which includes the pre-packaged dinner ingredients and Quails' Gate wine ready for pick-up at the college campus. 

The event takes place Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. To learn more or to purchase tickets click here.

