164522
165412
Kelowna  

RCMP arrest wanted woman who allegedly stole from senior

Fugitive steals from senior

- | Story: 316596

Police have arrested a wanted woman after she allegedly stole items from an elderly woman's purse inside a business on Friday.

Kelowna RCMP were called on Nov. 13 at about 10 a.m. for a report of a 34-year-old woman wanted on warrants inside a business in the 1800-block of Cooper Road. 

Officers located the suspect in a nearby parking lot and arrested her after a short foot chase.

Mounties determined that she was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, mostly related to property crime offences. 

"The suspect allegedly had multiple identity documents in her possession, that investigators believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman, who had been shopping at the business just prior to the suspect's arrest," police said Tuesday.

The woman was held in custody and faces new potential charges.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
165158


163183


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tami
Tami Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161505


Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Music
Singer Morrissey has confirmed reports he's no longer a BMG Records artist. Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer...
Tired pup clearly not in the mood to join owner’s workout
Must Watch
Sean does push ups wearing body armour while Barrie the dog lays...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea shows off postpartum weight loss
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is “lighter than pre-baby and counting”


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
163919