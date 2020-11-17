RCMP arrest wanted woman who allegedly stole from senior

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police have arrested a wanted woman after she allegedly stole items from an elderly woman's purse inside a business on Friday.

Kelowna RCMP were called on Nov. 13 at about 10 a.m. for a report of a 34-year-old woman wanted on warrants inside a business in the 1800-block of Cooper Road.



Officers located the suspect in a nearby parking lot and arrested her after a short foot chase.



Mounties determined that she was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, mostly related to property crime offences.



"The suspect allegedly had multiple identity documents in her possession, that investigators believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman, who had been shopping at the business just prior to the suspect's arrest," police said Tuesday.



The woman was held in custody and faces new potential charges.