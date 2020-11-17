The closure of two blocks of Bernard avenue will become an annual summertime event in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has given its enthusiastic support for the annual summertime closure of a two-block portion of Bernard Avenue.

The closure, which would run at least through July and August, was quickly trotted out this year as a way of helping downtown businesses hurt by closures, and restricted reopenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am very enthusiastic about what you are proposing. I think this is going to be phenomenal," said Mayor Colin Basran, who stated back in the spring a partial closure to vehicle traffic was something he has wanted to see the city try for a number of years.

The two month closure saw the city add more than 10,500 square feet of patio space along four blocks of Bernard, adding 443 patio seats for patrons.

Surveys of businesses done by the city showed 88 per cent of businesses saw sales equal to, or better than the year before. That same percentage want to participate again.

The annual closure is only for the lower two blocks of Bernard, from The Sails up to Pandosy Street, including a portion of Abbott and Mill streets.

While a few businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard took advantage of the closure, by and large, businesses in those blocks saw little, to no advantage.

Most believed any future closure should only include the first two blocks, which are made up of numerous eating and drinking establishments.

While the city agreed to make the closure of the 200 and 300 blocks an annual event, a proposal for a one-year "Green Street" experiment will be brought to business owners and other stakeholders over the coming months.

Staff will bring back its findings in the spring for possible council endorsement.

Parks planner Melanie Steppuhn says the program would include four elements, patios, physical seasonal elements, moveable elements and animation within the space.

Part of the seasonal elements may include a call out to landscape architects to create a parklet as a contest.

"This would be about the size of a parking stall, and they usually include seating, landscaping, public art, or a combination of all three," said Steppuhn.

"These can be interactive, creative, attract families, provide some community interest. The act of creating them could be an event, similar to the snowbuilding sculpture contest at Silver Star during the Vernon Winter Carnival."

She said moveable elements could include things such as chess, or checker boards or other game activities.

The spade could also include sporting events such as road hockey or other activities.

While endorsing the plan in principle, Coun. Brad Sieben said he does have some reservation.

Sieben wondered, given concerns around the pandemic, if this is the right time, and the right year to be doing something like this.

"Event the COVID world we are in now is much different than the one we were in this summer," said Sieben.

"Maybe we'll have a vaccine by spring and maybe it's all rear view mirror, but I do have some apprehensions in the 400 and 500 block because of the world we're living in.

"I just want to make sure we set expectations with our community that this isn't a done deal either. There's quite a bit of apprehension right now with having attractants that make people congregate."