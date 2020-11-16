164996
Kelowna  

Vehicle crash has apparently knocked out power to residents in Ellison area

Ellison power restored

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.

Power has been restored to approximately 1,600 FortisBC customers in the Ellison area east of the airport.

Power was out for approximately an hour.

It's believed a dump truck may have sheared a pole, causing the outage.

ORIGINAL 8:10 p.m.

Nearly 1,600 FortisBC customers in the Ellison area are without power tonight.

The power went out about 7:40 p.m. after a vehicle crash apparently sheared off one pole and damaged others at Bulman and Old Vernon roads.

The outage is contained to areas east of Highway 97.

It's not believed to be affecting activity at the airport.

There's no indication at this time as to when the power may be restored.

