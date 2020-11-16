IH has declared outbreak at Village at Mill Creek over

Photo: Baptist Housing Seniors Living

The COVID-19 outbreak at Village at Mill Creek in Kelowna has been declared over.

Interior Health made that announcement late Monday afternoon.

The outbreak was first declared Nov. 4 after two staff members at the long-term care home tested positive for the virus.

IH previously confirmed both staff members contracted the virus outside the care home.

The Village at Mill Creek has 96 long-term care beds, and is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.