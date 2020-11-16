SD23 confirms COVID-19 cases at Casorso Elementary School

Photo: SD23

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in School District 23, this time at Casorso Elementary School.

In a news release sent out Monday evening, SD23 confirmed multiple members of the school's community tested positive for the coronavirus.

The release does not state how many people were affected and if it was staff members or students.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams."

Interior Health continues to contact trace and follow up with anyone who would have been exposed to a confirmed case.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school is working closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required and remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

On Sunday, two new cases of COVD-19 were identified at École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School. Later that day IH confirmed another community member at KSS was infected but the cases were 'unrelated.' This is the second exposure alert issued Casorso Elementary.