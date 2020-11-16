165076
Kelowna  

SD23 confirms COVID-19 cases at Casorso Elementary School

Cases at Casorso Elementary

- | Story: 316547

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in School District 23, this time at Casorso Elementary School. 

In a news release sent out Monday evening, SD23 confirmed multiple members of the school's community tested positive for the coronavirus.

The release does not state how many people were affected and if it was staff members or students. 

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams."

Interior Health continues to contact trace and follow up with anyone who would have been exposed to a confirmed case.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school is working closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required and remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

On Sunday, two new cases of COVD-19 were identified at École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School. Later that day IH confirmed another community member at KSS was infected but the cases were 'unrelated.' This is the second exposure alert issued Casorso Elementary.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4273570
34 1055 Lawrence Ave
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$180,000
more details
165848


165869


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Grumpy
Grumpy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165038


Little girl accidentally throws popsicle

Must Watch
That escalated quickly.
Instagram vs. Reality
Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
162894