Kelowna  

Local actress debuts in TV movie, spotlights Okanagan waterfront

Local actress makes debut

A local film featuring a local actress is set to hit the airwaves soon.

Kelowna actress Shanelle Connell debuts in A Wedding to Remember, filmed in the Okanagan Valley by Reel One Entertainment. It was Canada’s first production to film under COVID-19 protocols. 

“We look forward to seeing this romantic movie of the week that was filmed entirely in our beautiful Okanagan region,” says casting director Angela Quinn.

Over the summer TV crews set-up production at the Cove Lakeside Resort on the shores of Gellatly Bay on Okanagan Lake. 

“Many local actors and background performers will be excited to see themselves on TV.”

The Okanagan film industry was booming this summer despite the global crisis. 

“We worked with Work Safe BC to create protocols for the industry, and the Okanagan became the first region in Canada ‘to go to camera’ during Covid,” says Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland.

“It was an honour to be a part of one of the first productions to start up after Covid,” says Connell.

“Acting has been my dream since I was young, so witnessing everyone working together to keep all of our ‘Hollywood’ dreams alive was really special.”

The Okanagan Film Commission estimates the economic impact of film production in the region to be $35 million this year.

The romantic-comedy casts Connell as Frankie, who offers best-friend advice to star Cristina Rosato (Olivia Owens), and Calgary-born actor Greyston Holt as Brain Wolf, Olivia’s love interest. Directed by David Strasser, the rom-com finds Olivia and Brian on opposite sides of a development project leading them to put their feelings aside to save their best friends’ wedding. The film will likely be viewable on the Hallmark Channel. 

