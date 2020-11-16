165257
Police arrest liquor store robbery suspect

A Kelowna man is in custody and facing potential criminal charges after a brazen daytime theft from a liquor store on Gordon Dr. and Clement Ave. Friday morning.

RCMP say they received a call about the incident just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Surveillance video from the store clearly shows a man reaching across the counter as one of the employees is counting money. The suspect then fled on foot.

RCMP searched the area and found a man fitting the suspect's description just after 1:00 p.m. in the downtown area.
 
The 45-year-old Kelowna resident is now facing potential criminal charges and has since been released from custody pending a future court date. The full findings of the police investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

Business owner Riki-Lynn Boettcher, who also owns two other Urban Liquor stores, said opening the new location has not been easy.

"We moved into that neighbourhood downtown trying to clean it up," she says. "Took an old building, did some renovations and we're just trying to liven-up that whole downtown core."

Boettcher says they see plenty of needles and drugs, but they "we work really hard to keep our area clean and to keep our customers and our staff safe, but it was eye opening for sure."
 
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

