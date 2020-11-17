165076
Kelowna  

Resident reaction to the rapid growth of Kelowna

Is Kelowna growing too fast?

- | Story: 316540

Sarita Patel

The KLO Neighbourhood Association held a news conference Monday morning to showcase their concerns on the recent building boom in the Pandosy-Lakeshore area.

The group is calling on the city to “take the foot off the accelerator” when it comes to development until more public consultation and planning can take place.

“We are not saying put their foot on the brake,” said group spokesperson Brent Warne.

“We are not opposed to development. Far from it. What we are opposed to is this hodge-podge approach that is currently happening and the lack of proper planning in the community.”

Castanet hit the streets to find out if you think Kelowna is growing too fast. 

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
164648


165038


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Grumpy
Grumpy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163549


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea shows off postpartum weight loss
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is “lighter than pre-baby and counting”
Little girl accidentally throws popsicle
Must Watch
That escalated quickly.
Instagram vs. Reality
Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163117
163947