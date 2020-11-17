Resident reaction to the rapid growth of Kelowna

Sarita Patel

The KLO Neighbourhood Association held a news conference Monday morning to showcase their concerns on the recent building boom in the Pandosy-Lakeshore area.

The group is calling on the city to “take the foot off the accelerator” when it comes to development until more public consultation and planning can take place.

“We are not saying put their foot on the brake,” said group spokesperson Brent Warne.

“We are not opposed to development. Far from it. What we are opposed to is this hodge-podge approach that is currently happening and the lack of proper planning in the community.”

Castanet hit the streets to find out if you think Kelowna is growing too fast.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]