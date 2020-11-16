Olympia Greek Taverna shares photos of fire-damaged restaurant

Photo: Facebook
Olympia Greek Taverna has taken to Facebook to provide residents an update after a devastating fire closed the restaurant last month.
"Well, it’s been a [sombre] and humbling few weeks since the fire," the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We appreciate all the well wishes from the community and we thank you for the support you have given us over the last five decades."
The restaurant shared photos of a destroyed interior, the result of a blaze that started at the back of the restaurant on Oct. 6.
"Like the Phoenix, we too shall rise from the ashes!"
Olympia Greek Taverna will be sharing photos of its rebuild on Facebook to keep the community updated through the process.