Kelowna Fire Department open house comes to you, virtually

The annual Kelowna Fire Department open house has moved online.

The City of Kelowna has collaborated with Kelowna Fire Station No. 1 to share what local firefighters do behind the scenes.

“We were disappointed to cancel this well attended community event which helps support the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer.

“We see how much fun it is for kids and their families every year. But safety is paramount, so instead we filmed our team walking through a tour of Kelowna Station No. 1 showing off some of our vehicles and equipment used in fire and emergency situations.”

The video showcases Fire Engine 1, ATV 1 ‘The Gator’ and Kelowna Rescue 1, complete with explanations about when each vehicle is used and what different tools each have for fighting different types of fires or assisting in an emergency.

Typically the open house attracts upwards of 1,500 people each year and in the past five years, has raised over $12,000 for the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society through pancake and coffee donations.

“While we don’t have pancakes and coffee this year, we’re inviting anyone who is interested to visit kelowna.ca/fire from the comfort and safety of their own home and spend a little time with members of our team to learn more about what we do,” said Johnson.

“We are hopeful to be able to host the open house in 2021.”