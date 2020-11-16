Big White to open early for season pass holders this week

Photo: "Big White Ski Resort"

Good news for Kelowna ski enthusiasts, Big White Ski Resort is opening early.

All of the recent snow we've had has allowed Big White to open for season pass holders only on Thursday November 19.

The ski hill will open for day pass visitors on Monday, November 23.

"At this time, early-season snow conditions exist, ski and ride with extreme caution," Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort senior vice president tells Castanet.

Lifts scheduled to operate 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. include: Ridge Rocket, Bullet Express, Plaza Chair, and Gondola. Limited runs will be announced Wednesday afternoon.



Happy Valley car park will be the only available day parking facility. Limited food and beverage will be available. The outdoor washroom in the Village Centre will be available as will limited indoor facilities.



"Masks or face coverings are mandatory in all buildings, lift lines, loading and unloading lifts. Please space yourselves in line to a minimum of six feet and don't visit the resort if you are feeling ill," Ballingall said