Cram the Cruiser transforms into Toy Drive due to pandemic

Photo: RCMP

The annual RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraising event for the Lake Country Food Bank has been cancelled.

"It was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one to protect everyone in the community," said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the founder of Cram the Cruiser and spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

"In speaking with Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank, we have decided to continue our efforts to support our local food bank by collecting new unwrapped toys for its 2020 Christmas Hamper program."

Donations of new, unwrapped toys could still be dropped off at the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on Berry Road until Dec. 11.

RCMP is also accepting any cash and cheque donations for the food bank.

Since 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of over 14,500 pounds of donated items and over $42,500.