'Take the foot off the accelerator': neighbourhood group calls on city to slow development in Pandosy-Lakeshore

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Citing concerns about traffic, impact on infrastructure and gentrification, the KLO Neighbourhood Association a a news conference Monday called on the City of Kelowna to “take the foot off the accelerator” when it comes to development in the Pandosy-Lakeshore area.

“We are not saying put their foot on the brake,” said group spokesperson Brent Warne.

“We are not opposed to development. Far from it. What we are opposed to is this hodge-podge approach that is currently happening and the lack of proper planning in the community.”

“Let’s coast for a bit,” he said, to allow for a more comprehensive discussion and neighbourhood plan to be created. If a development falls with the current bylaws and Official Community Plan, “that’s fair game, let it go ahead,” Warne said.

He said several thousand new residents, some in large towers, in the Pandosy-Lakeshore will make commute times for those in the Mission “horrendous.”

Warne also took aim at developments in the works at the Hiawatha and Central mobile home parks, declaring that the trailer parks should be protected from development because they are providing affordable housing.

“This area has always been a big mix of social development,” Warne said. “We have people on the lake and we have people in mobile homes and everybody gets along. It’s a real community.”

The KLO Neighbourhood Association claims the city’s existing $400M infrastructure deficit — the total value of assets beyond their lifespan — means the municipality cannot afford new infrastructure needed for growth without taxation and borrowing.

The association has set up a website with more information on the impacts of area development and is urging residents to contact city council with their opinions.

The City of Kelowna says it will be releasing a statement later today in response to the group’s concerns.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is holding a news conference to voice concerns about what they call is over-development in the Pandosy corridor.

In a news release Friday, the association believes the city has over-developed the region without an updated plan on both density and traffic impacts.

According to the release, residential developments completed, active, planned and probable amount to nearly three-and-a-half times the 1,600 units proposed within the current 2010-2030 Official Community Plan.

They say many of the developments are creating more height, and more human density than zoning bylaws and the OCP envisioned.

Castanet is carrying the news conference live. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

