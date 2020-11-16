164899
Kelowna  

Group holding news conference on concerns of over-development in Pandosy corridor

Over-development worries

Castanet Staff

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is holding a news conference to voice concerns about what they call is over-development in the Pandosy corridor.

In a news release Friday, the association believes the city has over-developed the region without an updated plan on both density and traffic impacts.

According to the release, residential developments completed, active, planned and probable amount to nearly three-and-a-half times the 1,600 units proposed within the current 2010-2030 Official Community Plan.

They say many of the developments are creating more height, and more human density than zoning bylaws and the OCP envisioned.

Castanet is carrying the news conference live. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. 

