Group holding news conference on concerns of over-development in Pandosy corridor

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is holding a news conference to voice concerns about what they call is over-development in the Pandosy corridor.

In a news release Friday, the association believes the city has over-developed the region without an updated plan on both density and traffic impacts.

According to the release, residential developments completed, active, planned and probable amount to nearly three-and-a-half times the 1,600 units proposed within the current 2010-2030 Official Community Plan.

They say many of the developments are creating more height, and more human density than zoning bylaws and the OCP envisioned.

