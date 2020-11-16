Hiker rescued by police dog and handler in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

A Kelowna police dog and his handler helped rescue a lost hiker last week.

RCMP were called on Nov. 13 shortly after 5 p.m. of a hiker who along with his dog who were lost in the area of June Springs Road.

After an extensive search, the canine team located the pair who were both uninjured.

"The hiker, a 57-year-old Kelowna man, was not properly dressed for the weather, and was extremely happy to be escorted back to his vehicle," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.



"This incident ended happily, but it's a timely reminder for anyone who is planning on enjoying the outdoors to take the proper steps to ensure your safety."