School Community Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

Photo: File photo

Interior Health has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary School and says this case is "unrelated to the exposure announced earlier today, which occurred on November 12."

In a new release sent out Sunday evening, School District 23 says the person infected was present at KSS on Nov. 9 and 10.

They are self-isolating at home and to ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details.

IH is undertaking contact tracing at this time and will determine if any other member of the school were in contact with the person who tested positive.

"Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact. If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice," states the school.

Students are asked to continue to come to school as long as they haven't been contacted by health authorities.



On Nov. 15, SD23 confirmed two new cases among members of École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School.

KSS has seen several cases of the virus in the past two weeks, although IH says the virus hasn't been transmitted within the school.