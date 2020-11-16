Kelowna senior sues KGH after 2018 fall at the hospital

Photo: File photo

An Kelowna senior has filed a lawsuit against Kelowna General Hospital after she fell in the hospital two years ago.

Last week, 74-year-old Julene Roe filed a notice of civil claim, alleging staff at KGH were negligent in allowing her to fall while she was at the hospital seeking treatment for a previous fall.

Roe was admitted to KGH on Nov. 5, 0218 after suffering injuries in a fall about 10 days prior. Her notice of civil claim states she had “numerous factors that placed her at a high risk to fall,” including the medication she was taking, tremors, blood pressure changes and light-headedness.

On the morning of Nov. 9, 2018, Roe fell off a commode in the hospital while she was unattended and injured her right hand, right arm, right shoulder and right hip.

“It was the responsibility of the nurses at KGH to provide care to the Plaintiff and not to leave the Plaintiff in a precarious position so as not to injure the Plaintiff,” Roe's notice of civil claim states.

“The nurses knew or ought to have known that based on the Plaintiff’s medical history, symptoms and on-going treatment that she was or could be at risk for fainting, and that failure to secure her in her bed, or take necessary precautions to prevent a fall, could result in permanent injury to the Plaintiff.”

The claim alleges Roe suffered a “severe and permanent” injury to her right hand, arm and shoulder.

“The Plaintiff will require medical and other assistance in the future and has and will incur medical and other expenses in an attempt to ameliorate her injuries,” the claim states.

Roe is seeking damages from the Interior Health Authority for her injuries, along with the cost of past and future healthcare as a result of the fall.

None or Roe's allegations has been proven in court and Interior Health has yet to file a formal response to Roe's notice of civil claim.

Meanwhile, Interior Health is awaiting a judge's decision after a 10-day trial earlier this month, where Joanne Siever sued a local neurosurgeon and the health authority over what she claimed was a botched surgery.