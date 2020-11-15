More members of KLO Middle and KSS contracted COVID-19

Photo: File photo Another COVID-19 has been identified among a member of the KSS community.

Two new cases of COVD-19 have been identified among members of École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School.

School District 23 announced the recently identified cases of the virus in a news release Sunday afternoon, but didn't say if the infected people are staff or students.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

The new cases comes after a single case was identified at KLO middle school last Wednesday, while another case was identified the previous week.

Meanwhile, KSS has seen several cases of the virus in the past two weeks, although Interior Health says the virus hasn't been transmitted within the school.

KLO and KSS are two of about 15 Central Okanagan schools where the virus has been identified among members of the school.

Interior Health continues to not publicly report the number of cases linked to each school, despite Fraser Health disclosing those numbers.

While the number of COVID-19 exposures in Central Okanagan schools rise, IH has not declared any active outbreaks at schools in the region. An outbreak is declared in a school when transmission within the school is identified.

An outbreak was declared at Kelowna's École de L’Anse-au-sable last month, but it has since been declared over, after 16 cases were identified there.

Surrey's Cambridge Elementary School was ordered closed Saturday after an outbreak of seven cases was declared there. Two other schools in the Fraser Health region voluntarily closed due to staffing shortages from the virus.