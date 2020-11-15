164897
Kelowna  

A houseboat has broken free from its mooring on Okanagan Lake

Houseboat adrift on lake

- | Story: 316445

A houseboat on Okanagan Lake broke free from its anchor Sunday morning.

A Wilson's Landing resident says the houseboat, which is usually anchored off from the floating logs near Bear Creek Provincial Park, has drifted all the way to Lake Okanagan Resort.

“I've been watching it and I finally got the binoculars out and realized that's the one from Trader's Cove,” she said.

Bear Creek Provincial Park to Okanagan Lake Resort is a distance of about 10 kilometres.

Another Castanet reader said the boat is unmanned, and is “just drifting away.”

The Wilson's Landing resident said she's informed the police about the runaway boat.

Last January, the same boat had a sinking scare after significant snow weighed the boat down. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163920
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
156434


165869


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163538


Great designs

Galleries
Very clever designs.
Eric Clapton selling off luxury yacht
Showbiz
Eric Clapton is selling off his $10 million luxury yacht at a...
Dog’s first time seeing snow
Must Watch
Hilarious!
Cat earns his keep
Must Watch
Cat earns his keep.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sundays are meant for relaxing and scrolling the dose.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165035
163919