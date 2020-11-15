Photo: Contributed A houseboat has broken free from its mooring on Okanagan Lake Sunday.

A houseboat on Okanagan Lake broke free from its anchor Sunday morning.

A Wilson's Landing resident says the houseboat, which is usually anchored off from the floating logs near Bear Creek Provincial Park, has drifted all the way to Lake Okanagan Resort.

“I've been watching it and I finally got the binoculars out and realized that's the one from Trader's Cove,” she said.

Bear Creek Provincial Park to Okanagan Lake Resort is a distance of about 10 kilometres.

Another Castanet reader said the boat is unmanned, and is “just drifting away.”

The Wilson's Landing resident said she's informed the police about the runaway boat.

Last January, the same boat had a sinking scare after significant snow weighed the boat down.