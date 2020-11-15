Overnight crash on Highway 97C cleared

Photo: DriveBC

An overnight crash on the Okanagan Connector has been cleared.

The crash occurred between Elkhart Road and Sunset Main Road, about 12 kilometres west of Pennask Summit at about 8:45 p.m.

Only the eastbound section of Highway 97C was closed, and didn't fully reopen again until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Vehicles were directed into single-lane alternating traffic throughout the night while emergency crews tended to the scene.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for details and will update as more information becomes available.