Man believed dead in crash on Connector Saturday night

Photo: Mike McLaughlin Dash cam footage of Mike McLaughlin arriving on scene to a fatal crash on the Connector Saturday night.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

A man who arrived on the scene of Saturday night's crash on the Okanangan Connector shortly after it occurred believes at least one person was killed.

Mike McLoughlin was driving on the Connector at about 8:45 p.m. when a person in a pickup truck waved him down west of the Pennask Summit and told him a truck had flipped off the highway. The other passerby carried two of the people from the crashed truck into his own vehicle, while McLoughlin went to the crashed truck.

“I called out to anybody inside the vehicle, which was overturned and quite mangled,” McLoughlin said. “I heard a call from inside the vehicle so I got down on my hands and knees and brushed the snow away ... [The driver] was trapped, they were stuck. They had a seatbelt wrapped around them and they couldn't unhook it.”

Tragically, McLoughlin said the man in the front passenger seat had died in the crash.

There was no cell phone service at the scene of crash, but another passing motorist carried on and managed to call 911.

“I stayed with the guy who was trapped in the vehicle and just told him help is on the way,” McLoughlin said. “There was not much I could do other than to just hold his hand.”

Emergency crews arrived and fire crews were forced to cut the driver from the vehicle.

“I'm hoping that he survived, I don't know that for sure,” McLoughlin said.

He said it had just started snowing on the Connector when the crash occurred, and he believes the slippery conditions contributed to the single-vehicle crash.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed until about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The RCMP has yet to respond to Castanet's inquiry about the crash.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

An overnight crash on the Okanagan Connector has been cleared.

The crash occurred between Elkhart Road and Sunset Main Road, about 12 kilometres west of Pennask Summit at about 8:45 p.m.

Only the eastbound section of Highway 97C was closed, and didn't fully reopen again until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Vehicles were directed into single-lane alternating traffic throughout the night while emergency crews tended to the scene.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved, but Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for details and will update as more information becomes available.