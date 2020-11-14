Two more recent flights into Kelowna carried COVID-positive people

Photo: Contributed

Two more recent flights into Kelowna had COVID-positive people on board.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new information about COVID-19 exposures on B.C. flights Friday, disclosing 14 new B.C. flights where a passenger later tested positive.

The two Kelowna flights were WestJet flight 183 on Nov. 2, from Calgary to Kelowna, and Flair flight 8186 on Nov. 5, from Winnipeg to Kelowna.

The impacted rows on the Calgary flight were Rows 2-8, while Rows 18-24 may have been affected on the Winnipeg flight.

Earlier this week, a Nov. 3 Air Canada flight into Kelowna was also identified as a possible exposure.

Those who were onboard the affected flights should self monitor for any symptoms of the virus.

The other 12 B.C. flight exposures announced Friday include: