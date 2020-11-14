Two more recent flights into Kelowna carried COVID-positive people

Two more recent flights into Kelowna had COVID-positive people on board.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new information about COVID-19 exposures on B.C. flights Friday, disclosing 14 new B.C. flights where a passenger later tested positive.
The two Kelowna flights were WestJet flight 183 on Nov. 2, from Calgary to Kelowna, and Flair flight 8186 on Nov. 5, from Winnipeg to Kelowna.
The impacted rows on the Calgary flight were Rows 2-8, while Rows 18-24 may have been affected on the Winnipeg flight.
Earlier this week, a Nov. 3 Air Canada flight into Kelowna was also identified as a possible exposure.
Those who were onboard the affected flights should self monitor for any symptoms of the virus.
The other 12 B.C. flight exposures announced Friday include:
- Oct 31, Air Canada 855, London to Vancouver (Affected rows 40-46)
- Nov 4, Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Affected rows 21-17 )
- Nov 5, Swoop 118, Abbotsford to Hamilton (Affected rows not reported)
- Nov 7, Air Canada 1055, Phoenix to Vancouver (Affected rows 19-25)
- Nov 8, WestJet 133, Calgary to Vancouver (Affected rows 22-28)
- Nov 8, Air Canada 221, Calgary to Vancouver (Affected rows 16-22 )
- Nov 9, Air Canada 44, Vancouver to Delhi (Affected rows 34-30)
- Nov 9, Air Canada 241, Edmonton to Vancouver (Affected rows 23-29)
- Nov 9, Air Canada 311, Montreal to Vancouver (Affected rows 29-35)
- Nov 9, Air Canada/Sky Regional 7724, Houston to Vancouver (Affected rows 4 & 12-16)
- Nov 9, Flair 8102, Calgary to Vancouver (Affected rows 13-19)
- Nov 9, Lufthansa 492, Frankfurt to Vancouver (Affected rows 31-37)