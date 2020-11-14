Local ski resorts are getting a healthy dump of preseason snow

Photo: Big White Fresh snow and blue skies at Big White Saturday morning.

The heavy rain in the Valley bottom Friday night brought heavy snow to local ski resorts, as opening day approaches.

Big White Ski Resort has had half a metre of snow fall on the hill in the past 24 hours, 17 cm of which fell overnight. The resort currently lists its alpine base at 68 cm.

The resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 26, giving Mother Nature 12 more days to keep dropping fresh snow before the lifts start spinning.

In the past, Big White's Michael J. Ballingall has said they like to see at least a 70 cm base for opening day.

“We're starting to get close, one more good storm,” Ballingall said Saturday morning.

More snow is forecast to fall on the hill Saturday night, through to early next week.

To the north, SilverStar Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort also received healthy dumps, while Revelstoke had 10 cm overnight, bringing their base to 96 cm.

In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort had six cm fall in the past 24 hours, brining their base to 41 cm, while Mount Baldy, outside of Oliver, currently has a 30 cm base.

Sun Peaks is scheduled to open their alpine Nov. 21, while Revelstoke plans to open Nov. 27. SilverStar's opening day is set for Dec. 4 and Apex hopes to open Dec. 5. Mount Baldy has a tentative opening day set for Dec. 19, depending on weather.

Meanwhile, North Vancouver's Cypress Mountain Resort opened Friday, after receiving 45 cm on the coastal hill.