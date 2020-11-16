Castanet and Total Restoration launch city-wide food drive for the Central Okanagan Food Bank

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on and with the holidays around the corner, Castanet has teamed up with Total Restoration to launch Set the Table, a city-wide food drive.

Nearly 5,000 people in Kelowna and West Kelowna receive assistance from the Central Okanagan Food Bank every month. Recently, client registration has spiked and client usage has seen an increase of almost 27 per cent.

"I have to be honest, it's been absolutely crazy," says Tammie Watson, chief development officer with the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"At the very beginning of COVID our numbers skyrocketed, we plateaued a little bit and we've gone up again in our numbers. We had over 100 households register with us in October. Since COVID hit, we've had over 650 new households register for help."

Holidays are a time when client registration at the food bank increases due to heightened financial difficulties, and with the pandemic, this year it's expected to climb even more.

"With COVID being what it is right now within our city, CERB ending, financial insecurity being way higher than it's ever been in the past, our numbers just continue to grow," says Watson. "Last year, we provided about 1,800 Christmas hampers to residents and we're estimating 2,500 this year."

The food bank operates as a non-government funded and non-profit organization, so they rely heavily on the generosity of the community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fundraising initiatives were cancelled.

Castanet and Total Restoration are now calling on individuals and businesses in Kelowna and West Kelowna to participate in a holiday city-wide food drive.

"We recognize that through this pandemic there are more families that are having to choose between putting food on their tables and paying their rent, or mortgages or power bills and the impact of the pandemic has caused issues with fundraising, so we knew we had to come up with something to help," says CEO of Total Restoration Marisa Wilson.

Total Restoration Crews will drive by participating homes and businesses to collect donations through contactless curb-side pick up. After signing up, participants will wait for an email notification specifying a date and time for pick up between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

"We're asking everyone to put their donations out on their front porch or at the end of their driveway and our vehicles will go around and pick everything up and bring it to the food bank," says Wilson, adding that participants should leave their donations in bags or boxes.

Those who sign up will also have a chance at winning his-and-hers wallets filled with gift cards to local businesses valued at $500.

"We have people coming to us from all walks of life - seniors, single parent households, people who have been diagnosed with major medical problems such as cancer and can no longer work. These are our neighbours. People who you don't even realize are coming to us, people who never thought in a million years that they would be accessing the food bank," says Watson.

"If you have the capability to provide assistance in order for us to help neighbours in need, please do so."

To sign up for Set the Table click here.