Virus-infected person visited Kelowna Family YMCA pool on Nov. 3

The YMCA of the Okanagan has announced that a person who attended the pool at the Kelowna Family YMCA on Nov. 3 was positive for the coronavirus.

Interior Health is in the process of contacting those who would have been in close contact.

“The safety and well-being of our members, staff and the public remains our highest priority,” says YMCA of Okanagan CEO, Sharon Peterson. “The YMCA of Okanagan will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place to ensure our centres remain healthy spaces for everyone.”

The YMCA says the following protocol were in place prior to Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice: