KLO Neighbourhood Association concerned about massive growth

Photo: Contributed

Massive development and growth within the Pandosy-Lakeshore area has raised a red flag within the KLO Neighbourhood Association.

So much so they have called a news conference for Monday morning to air their grievances.

In a news release Friday, the association believes the city has over-developed the region without an updated plan on both density and traffic impacts.

According to the release, residential developments completed, active, planned and probable amount to nearly three-and-a-half times the 1,600 units proposed within the current 2010-2030 Official Community Plan.

They say many of the developments are creating more height, and more human density than zoning bylaws and the OCP envisioned.

"The number of potential units in the Pandosy-Lakeshore area will put enormous stress on an already overburdened and underfunded infrastructure system, especially roads and recreation facilities," the release says.

They claim the city's $400 million infrastructure deficit means new growth infrastructure will have to be paid for through taxation, reserves or borrowing.

They add the area needs a plan that considers the impact of numerous developments on the social mix of the community.

"The high-end nature of the proposed developments and the city’s support for them shows that the area is targeted for gentrification and a net reduction in the number of affordable housing units currently in the area inventory.

"KLONA believes that another approach to densifying the city is available. “Sprawl and tall is not the way”. Best practices indicate that “distributed density” is the best way to densify with least cost to infrastructure, traffic impacts and preserving a sense of community."

The association has set up a website with more information on the impacts of area development.