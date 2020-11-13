165076
Kelowna  

Single coronavirus case triggers 'outbreak' at Kelowna care home

COVID case at care home

Interior Health has announced a COVID-19 case at a seniors care home in Kelowna. 

A staff member in the Belgo unit at Sun Pointe Village in Rutland has tested positive for COVID-19. While no residents have tested positive or are showing symptoms, Interior Health has declared an outbreak at the facility. 

“IH will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures,” the health authority said in a news release. “To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented, including a temporary pause in visits.”

Contact tracers are getting in touch with anyone who may have been exposed.

Interior Health says all it has been working hard to protect residents and staff at all care homes by monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and following up with COVID-19 testing, enhancing cleaning and ensuring staff only work at one care home.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH.

Sun Pointe Village has 100 publicly funded long-term care beds. It is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.

163919