Lake Country winery seeks to expand food and beverage service

Photo: O'Rourke's Peak Cellars

O'Rourke's Peak Cellars in Lake Country is seeking approval to expand its indoor and outdoor lounge beyond the parameters set out by the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve.

ALR regulations allow for food and beverage service on agricultural lands, as long as they do not exceed 125 square metres of both indoor and outdoor space.

The non-farm use application before Lake Country council exceeds the limits.

The application asks that the indoor space be expanded to 162.6 metres while the outdoor space would be expanded to 150.1 metres.

However, municipal staff support the application, saying in a report the commitment of the owner to both producing wine and celebrating agriculture into the future is demonstrated by the scope of its operation.

It further says the expanded ancillary use is anticipated to achieve a net benefit to both agriculture and the community.

In its application, O'Rourke's owners suggest the expansion would not harm existing agriculture on the property, and will aid in making the operation more viable.

If council gives its support, the application would be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission for ultimate approval.