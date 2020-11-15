164898
165412
Kelowna  

Lake Country winery seeks to expand food and beverage service

Winery eyes expansion

- | Story: 316344

O'Rourke's Peak Cellars in Lake Country is seeking approval to expand its indoor and outdoor lounge beyond the parameters set out by the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve.

ALR regulations allow for food and beverage service on agricultural lands, as long as they do not exceed 125 square metres of both indoor and outdoor space.

The non-farm use application before Lake Country council exceeds the limits.

The application asks that the indoor space be expanded to 162.6 metres while the outdoor space would be expanded to 150.1 metres.

However, municipal staff support the application, saying in a report the commitment of the owner to both producing wine and celebrating agriculture into the future is demonstrated by the scope of its operation.

It further says the expanded ancillary use is anticipated to achieve a net benefit to both agriculture and the community.

In its application, O'Rourke's owners suggest the expansion would not harm existing agriculture on the property, and will aid in making the operation more viable.

If council gives its support, the application would be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission for ultimate approval.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164648
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4319764
199-1999 Highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$274,500
more details
164847


165332


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Happy pug knows it

Must Watch
If you’re happy and you know it say WOO WOO!
Tiny World
Must Watch
Very tiny things.  
Home Alone 2 director: ‘Donald Trump bullied his way into cameo’
Showbiz
Donald Trump bullied his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,
The laughing duck
Must Watch
Toddler laughs as he and husky howl together
Must Watch
Mom Alexandria Smith of Walker, Michigan, filmed the adorable...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165035
162265