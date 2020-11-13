The Central Okanagan School District paid out over of $290M in wages and supplies last year

Photo: Contributed

Wages paid out by the Central Okanagan School District topped $175 million for the first time during the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the district's Statement of Financial Information for the school year ending June 30, 2020, it paid out $176.272 million in salaries and another $11.2 million in expenses.

All school districts in the province are required to make public its SoFI, documenting all employees who earn in excess of $75,000 annually, as well as monies paid for goods and services.

Across the district, 806 teachers earned at least $75,000 during the school year, three of which topped out at over $100,000.

Principals and vice-principals all brought in better than $100,000 each.

SD23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal was the top wage earner, bringing in $240,000, deputy superintendent Terry Beaudry was next at $195,000, while secretary/treasurer Ryan Stierman took home $190,000.

Remuneration for the seven board members totalled $152,000, with board chair Moyra Baxter topping the list at $24,157.

About 40 per cent of non-wage expenditures went toward pensions or medical plan contributions.

The district paid out $29.8 million toward teacher's pensions and $6.7 million for municipal pensions. An additional $7.3 million was earmarked for Pacific Blue Cross.

The district's financial statements will be presented to the Finance and Audit Committee next Wednesday.