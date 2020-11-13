165431
Kelowna  

Suspect nabbed by police following morning bank robbery in Rutland

Rutland bank robbed

Story: 316323

Kelowna RCMP have a suspect in custody following an early morning robbery at a Rutland bank on Friday.

The incident happened just after 9:45 a.m. after RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in progress at a financial institution in the 300-block of Highway 33 in Rutland.

RCMP began searching for a suspect who was described as armed. Police say the suspect approached a teller and demanded cash which he was given before he fled on foot.

"Citizens advised police that the suspect was observed running through a neighbourhood nearby. Our officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 100-block of Adventure Road," states RCMP Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna Detachment. "Those officers pursued the suspect on foot, and managed to take that suspect into police custody with out incident."

The suspect, a 43-year-old Kelowna man, is now facing charges and remains in police custody.

