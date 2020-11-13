165431
Kelowna family donates $80k to Okanagan College

A well-known Kelowna family is donating $80,000 to Okanagan College’s fundraising drive for a new health sciences centre. 

Mike and Kim Jacobs are making the contribution to the Our Students, Your Health campaign to support the completion of the $18.9 million centre, which once complete, will educate eight different frontline healthcare professions.

“It’s incredible to see such a modern facility with all the technology and great detail put into the education spaces. They’ve overlooked nothing,” says Kim. “This is a huge step for our community to have a Centre like this.”

“We were very encouraged by the fact that students would come to study here and stay,” says Mike, who is the chairman of Emil Anderson Construction and founder of Dilworth Quality Homes. “With an aging population, we see the need for more frontline health care workers. The more and better trained they are, the better our society will be.”

The Jacobs’ gift will support a new classroom for nursing students. 

With forecasts predicting that health care and social assistance will have the greatest number of job openings in B.C. in the next 10 years, a new health sciences centre couldn’t come at a better time says Helen Jackman, Okanagan College Foundation executive director.

“We are very appreciative of the Jacobs family for stepping up to help us educate quality health care professionals,” says Jackman. “In doing so, they are another kind of hero for health care.

The Jacobs add that they are advocates for education and health care. Their daughter Erin is attending UBC Vancouver to become a doctor. Their son Brandon is an engineer. Many employees at the Jacobs’ businesses are OC grads.

