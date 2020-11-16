COVID-19 safe comedy coming to Kelowna Curling Club

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking for something to laugh about, Train Wreck Comedy is back on the tracks to help people laugh their masks off, safely.

John Beuhler will be performing at the Kelowna Curling Club on November 21. Beuhler's style has been described as, wickedly funny, fearless and poignant.

“This pandemic has been hard on everyone and I am absolutely stoked to offer some COVID-safe entertainment at time when people really need to laugh,” says Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “Jock at the Curling Club has done a great job putting all the necessary safety protocols in place and people should feel safe and comfortable while enjoying a great night of live comedy.”

There will be two shows, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8:45 p.m., each show will have a limited capacity of 50 people and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Balsdon tells Castanet all of the shows will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols which have been set out by the provincial government, and every table purchase includes a $10 gift card, per person, to use on food at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Beuhler began performing stand-up comedy at the age of nineteen and he has won the Just for Laughs Home Grown Comedy Competition, finished in the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and shot two more Canadian stand-up specials for Canadian national television.

Beuhler has opened for the likes of Dennis Miller, Brent Butt, Joan Rivers, Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, and Craig Ferguson to name a few.

Tickets can be found here.