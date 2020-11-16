Freedom's Door wants to build six-storey rental in Glenmore

Photo: Google Maps

Freedom’s Door is asking the City of Kelowna for permission to build affordable rental units in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

Freedom’s Door, which is a non-profit addiction recovery program for men, is asking to rezone 368 Valley Rd in order to build a six-storey, 44-unit apartment and condominium development.

“This development helps to support the initiatives of the City of Kelowna’s Healthy Housing Strategy in that it provides an affordable rental option,” Freedom’s Door wrote in its rezoning application.

If the rezoning is approved, it will allow for six storeys to be constructed.

“While RM5 will allow for increased height to 18 metres from the previous single family zoning of RR3, we do not feel that we are introducing anything into the area in height, size or scale that would be new to this area given the adjacent condominium and shopping centre,” the application stated.

Freedom’s Door also believes the project’s location, which is near a full shopping centre, professional offices and financial institutions, removes reliance on vehicles.