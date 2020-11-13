A person who attended Parkinson Rec Centre yoga class tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna says a person who attended a yoga class at the Parkinson Rec Centre a week ago has tested positive for COVID-19.

The class in question was an evening session Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In a news release, the city says contact information for all participants and the instructor have been turned over to Interior Health for contact tracing.

"IH believes potential exposures were contained to just the class due to the procedures in place to limit interactions within the building," the release states.

"To ensure Parkinson Recreation Centre is meeting and exceeding COVID-19 safety protocols, staff have invited an environmental health officer from Interior Health to review the facility’s safety plan."

The following measures were in place prior to Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice: