Highway 97 reopens after serious crash north of airport

Photo: Contributed Several vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 97 near the Jammery Friday morning.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened north of the airport after a serious crash, reports DriveBC.

Motorists should expect significant delays while the backlog is cleared.

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.

Castanet has received multiple reports that the collision on Highway 97 near the Jammery north of the airport has claimed at least one life.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they are continuing to investigate and both lanes of the highway will be closed until the investigators have finished their work.

A news release from RCMP indicates, "traffic along Highway 97 for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene."

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

The serious crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country has closed the highway in both directions.

DriveBC reports the highway has been closed in both directions between Commonwealth Road and Parkinson Drive.

The crash involved several vehicles on the snow-covered highway.

DriveBC will be providing an update on the closure at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of what they are calling a serious collision on Highway 97.

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are blocked off near Ellison Lake as Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire Department work to assist and clear the scene in the 8000-block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna, near the Jammery.

Traffic along Highway 97 N for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.



This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.