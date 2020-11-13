165362
162265
Kelowna  

Highway 97 reopens after serious crash north of airport

Hwy 97 open after crash

- | Story: 316295

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened north of the airport after a serious crash, reports DriveBC.

Motorists should expect significant delays while the backlog is cleared.

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.

Castanet has received multiple reports that the collision on Highway 97 near the Jammery north of the airport has claimed at least one life.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they are continuing to investigate and both lanes of the highway will be closed until the investigators have finished their work.

A news release from RCMP indicates, "traffic along Highway 97 for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene."

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

The serious crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country has closed the highway in both directions. 

DriveBC reports the highway has been closed in both directions between Commonwealth Road and Parkinson Drive. 

The crash involved several vehicles on the snow-covered highway. 

DriveBC will be providing an update on the closure at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of what they are calling a serious collision on Highway 97.

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are blocked off near Ellison Lake as Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire Department work to assist and clear the scene in the 8000-block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna, near the Jammery.

Traffic along Highway 97 N for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.
 
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163873
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4319116
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$625,000
more details
161974


154288


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163601


Friday Fails- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child
Showbiz
Nikki Bella received a sweet call from her ex John Cena after...
Two kids have street side dance battle
Must Watch
Who won?
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
It’s Friday. Kick up your feet and enjoy the scroll.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
162265