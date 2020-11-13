165431
Kelowna  

Emergency crews are working to assist following serious collision on Highway 97

Serious collision on Hwy 97

- | Story: 316295

Emergency crews are on the scene of what they are calling a serious collision on Highway 97.

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 are blocked off near Ellison Lake as Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire Department work to assist and clear the scene in the 8000-block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna, near the Jammery.

Traffic along Highway 97 N for both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation. Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.
 
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

