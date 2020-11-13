Environment Canada issues winter warning for local highways

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

While the snow falling on the Valley bottom has tapered off Friday morning, more is expected to fall at higher elevations through the day.

Environment Canada is calling for upwards of 35 centimetres of snow to fall on the Coquihalla through Saturday morning, while Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay pass is expected to see 30 cm.

Local roads were slick during Friday morning's commute, and a serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country caused large delays for motorists. The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

This is good news for local ski resorts, where heavy snow has been adding some much needed depth to the snow base. Big White had 25 cm fall overnight, bringing their base to 68 cm. Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 26, if Mother Nature continues to cooperate.

Meanwhile, in the Valley bottom, showers are expected throughout the day, possibly turning back to snow Friday evening. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday, followed by more snow Sunday and Monday.

ORIGINAL: 7:25 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for many of the mountain passes in the province including the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The Okanagan Connector is in slightly better shape but Environment Canada is still calling for five to 10 centimetres this afternoon and into the night.

Travellers are advised that hazardous winter conditions are expected as a Pacific storm moves across the B.C. Interior today. Heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with the heaviest accumulation expected this afternoon. Snow will taper off to flurries this evening as the system departs. The snow level will rise to 700 metres this afternoon.

Additional snowfall of 25 to 35 cm can be expected by Saturday morning.