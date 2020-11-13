Kelowna Community Theatre reintroduces live entertainment

Photo: Contributed

The long wait is over for live entertainment as the Kelowna Community Theatre gears up to bring back performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. (RUPC) is bringing live music back to Kelowna in a safe and socially-distanced way through the series Live @ The KCT.

Performances start Nov. 25 and will continue through until late December.

The Live @ The KCT series consists of two live performances; the early show at 7 p.m. and the later show at 9:15 p.m. Each show has a maximum of 50 people in the 800+ seat theatre.

Each performance consists of one live 45-60 minute live set and at least one of the performances will be live streamed on Unicorns.LIVE for those wanting to watch at home.

All staff, performers and guests will follow a strict COVID-19 policy when attending the events.

“We are very excited to work with local musicians and bring their talents back in front of live audiences in a safe way,” says Rebellious Unicorns and Unicorns.LIVE executive producer Dustyn Baulkham.

“The performing arts have suffered so much during the pandemic and people are really hungry to see live shows. We are fortunate to be able to also live-stream these performances with our streaming platform, allowing the artists to reach a broader audience for those who still wish to remain at home.”

Acts scheduled for the series includes:

Apollyon on Nov. 25

Andrew Johns on Dec. 3

Post Modern Connection and Early Work on Dec. 4

Jodie B on Dec. 12

Jazz Cafe Presents: Christmas Presence on Dec. 23

Tickets for the series are on sale now with limited availability. Ticket prices vary from each performance.