Council asked to make closure of Bernard Avenue a yearly event

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

It appears the closure of a portion of Bernard Avenue this summer was successful enough to make it an annual occurrence.

In an effort to help local businesses hurting from the fallout of COVID-19, the city closed four blocks of Kelowna's main drag for two months, giving businesses the opportunity to move their establishments out on the street.

In a report for council, staff recommend the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard be closed to vehicle traffic for the summer months on an annual basis.

But, while the closure was beneficial for businesses closer to the water with a large concentration of restaurants and drinking establishments, those further up the street suggested they not be included if future closures were planned.

For those in the 400 and 500 block, staff have recommended, for the summer of 2021, a "Green Street" demonstration.

"Throughout the world, cities and towns are taking their parks to the streets as a result of greater constraints in urban environments," staff stated in explaining "Green Streets."

"This is a timely change in perspective as we embark towards greater urban density in our city, with a trajectory of less outdoor space per person, and with many residents who will be relying more and more on public outdoor space for recreation.'

Items suggested include parklets, murals, public at, pianos, bike racks and busking stops to name a few.

Overall, it was acknowledged the two month vehicle closure was planned "swiftly," and without the full understanding of how COVID-19 would impact the program.

There were concerns raised by the business community through surveys conducted by the Downtown Business Association, and from the public.

With those in mind, staff concluded the experience of this year's closure was not necessarily reflective of what it may look like in a non-COVID environment.